Cytiva Transforms Protein Purification with its New Affinity Technology

× Expand Shutterstock

Cytiva, a global leader in life sciences, introduces the innovative Cytiva Protein Select technology, designed to streamline and accelerate recombinant protein purification. The self-cleaving traceless tag and complementary affinity chromatography resin standardises purification for any protein, rendering it unnecessary to use specific affinity binding partners for each protein.

Amanda Halford, President Bioprocess at Cytiva, shares her excitement about this technology: "We’ve worked closely with customers to understand their challenges. We’re offering an innovative solution that simplifies a complex issue, benefiting the entire protein research, drug development, and manufacturing pipeline.”

Protein purification is integral to basic research, drug discovery, process development, and bioprocessing. However, the diverse family of recombinant proteins - of which there are 1800 in the global pipeline this year alone - often lacks affinity binding partners to facilitate purification. A common strategy to facilitate the purification has been to add a tag to the protein; however, it cannot be removed cleanly for biotherapeutic applications. Thanks to Cytiva Protein Select technology, scientists can confidently purify proteins using a simple protocol and receive highly pure, native proteins free of tag amino acids.

Process developers using this technology will experience easier, faster, and more efficient process development. Furthermore, the developed processes will become quicker and more cost-effective, requiring fewer chromatography steps.

For protein researchers, removing tags is crucial in applications like structural studies. With Cytiva Protein Select resin and tag, a single step replaces the traditional three-step tagged protein purification, making the protocol simpler and faster. Now, researchers can unveil the true essence of their protein of interest, ensuring functional and structural studies are reliable.