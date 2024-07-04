Discovery Park Innovation Summit welcomes healthy ageing experts

Discovery Park welcomed experts in healthy ageing to its Innovation Summit on 20th June, calling for the life science network in Kent to join forces to make the county a leader in healthy ageing and longevity.

Over 230 attendees came together at the one day event to discuss innovation in healthcare, taking a close look at trends in healthy ageing, developing more integrated care, and the role of digital collaboration in future healthcare delivery.

Over-85s are the UK's fastest growing age group. Healthy ageing needs both biomedical and societal innovations, but data shows that if everyone in the UK had an extra year of healthy living, it would be worth a huge £5 trillion to the UK economy.

Keynote speaker Ian Philp, founder, Age Care Technologies, said: “The Innovation Summit brought together an incredible network of experts working in technology, drug discovery, medicine and academia. Using this momentum, we are on a mission to make Kent a leader in longevity and ageing well, where healthy ageing is accessible to everyone. Ageing is a fact of life, and we all have a personal stake in this important endeavour.”

Discovery Park tenant Age Care Technologies are currently running a national demonstration project in East Kent, looking at preventive care for older people. This uses the world’s leading tools to allow older people to report concerns for their health, independence and wellbeing, connecting them to support as well as providing data for policymakers to improve services, to meet the needs of an ageing population. Next year, Discover Park will host a delegation of leaders in the care of older people from Japan and Taiwan, to learn about the innovative work of Age Care Technologies.

Mayer Schreiber, CEO at Discovery Park, said: “Healthy ageing is a significant challenge that affects us all. With the proportion of people over 60 expected to double by 2050, it is essential that we foster innovation and develop technologies to address the complexities of ageing. From combating loneliness to enhancing integrated care, we want to champion people-focused solutions.

“Discovery Park is at the forefront of scientific and technological advancements, and our annual Innovation Summit plays a vital role in bringing together this dynamic network to forge connections and drive meaningful progress.”

Alongside speeches, networking and workshops, Discovery Park held an opening ceremony for its new shared lab space, CoLab, in partnership with Canterbury Christ Church University. Designed to support early-stage life science businesses, CoLab provides flexible bench space in a collaborative co-working environment.

Other Innovation Summit keynote speakers at the event included Cynthia Bullock, deputy director of the Healthy Ageing Challenge, Innovate UK, and Sally-Ann Emmas, strategy & innovation leader, Medicines Discovery Catapult.

Partners for the event included Age Care Technologies, NHS and the Medicines Discovery Catapult.