Eli LIlly Obesity Drug Zepbound Available In US Pharmacies

Eli Lilly and Company have announced that the Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection is now available.

Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity (with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater), or those who are overweight (with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater) and also have weight-related medical problems such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, to lose weight and keep it off. It should be used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Zepbound should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist medicines, and it has not been studied in patients with a history of pancreatitis, or with severe gastrointestinal disease, including severe gastroparesis.

Following FDA approval on Nov. 8, 2023, people living with obesity can now access Zepbound in six doses (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, 15 mg) through a prescription that can be filled at retail and mail-order pharmacies.

"Today opens another chapter for adults living with obesity who have been looking for a new treatment option like Zepbound," said Rhonda Pacheco, group vice president, Lilly Diabetes and Obesity, U.S. "The availability of Zepbound in U.S. pharmacies is the first step, but we have to work hand-in-hand with employers, government and healthcare industry partners to remove barriers and make Zepbound available to those who need it. We are excited to see growing coverage in the marketplace, giving millions of Americans access to Zepbound."

Effective Dec. 1, 2023, Zepbound was added to the National Preferred Formulary for Express Scripts and Cigna Healthcare, and effective Dec. 15, 2023, it will be added to Cigna Healthcare's commercial formularies. Lilly's commercial savings card program is now available at U.S. pharmacies to help adults who need Zepbound access it.

People who are commercially insured with coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $25 for a 1-month or 3-month prescription.

People who are commercially insured without coverage for Zepbound may be eligible to pay as low as $550 for a 1-month prescription of Zepbound, approximately 50% lower than the list price.

To learn more about Zepbound and eligibility for the savings card program, please visit www.Zepbound.Lilly.com. Terms and conditions apply.