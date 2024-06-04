Ecolab Life Sciences and Repligen Launch DurA Cycle Affinity Resin

× Expand Shutterstock

Ecolab have announced that its Purolite resin business, together with Repligen Corporation has commercially launched Purolite’s DurA Cycle, a protein A chromatography resin for large-scale purification processes. This new affinity resin is being introduced at the BIO International Convention (BIO 2024), being held June 3-6 in San Diego. This latest innovation marks a significant milestone in Purolite’s long-term strategic partnership with Repligen, further solidifying Ecolab’s dedication to driving advancements in the bioprocessing industry.

DurA Cycle is designed for large-scale commercial manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, where cost of goods is critical for biologic drug developers. This new resin represents the latest addition to Purolite's toolbox, following two new resins launched in the last eighteen months to address purification challenges associated with ever-increasingly complex drugs.

Srini Paluri, senior vice president and general manager at Purolite, stated, “The launch of DurA Cycle chromatography resin underscores Ecolab’s 100-year heritage of innovation and ongoing investment in Purolite, reaffirming our commitment to the bioprocessing industry. This new resin enables biologic developers to increase manufacturing efficiencies, reduce their cost of goods, and accelerate the delivery of innovation to the clinic.”

Ralf Kuriyel, vice president of research & development at Repligen, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating, “The bioprocessing industry is seeking partnerships that can effectively address the most complex challenges in biologic manufacturing. Our collaboration with Purolite, an Ecolab Company, advances industry progress by delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet these demands. Together, we are paving the way for the future of bioprocessing.”

The announcement of Purolite’s latest resin follows news of its investment in a new bioprocessing production facility based in Landenberg, PA, which complements its UK-based facility, providing dual continent manufacturing capabilities to address growing customer demand.