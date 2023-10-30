Egis Expands Portfolio with API Contract Development and Contract Manufacturing

Egis Pharmaceuticals, celebrating the 110th anniversary of its foundation this year, is expanding its usual activities with new elements thanks to investments exceeding a total value of more than 100 billion HUF in Hungary over the past period. Egis, one of the leading generic pharmaceutical companies in Eastern and Central Europe, now offers drug substance contract development and contract manufacturing services under the name of Egis Pharma Services to both existing and new pharmaceutical partners.

Egis’ R&D and manufacturing activities are 100% based in Hungary. The company has already begun to enlarge its capacities over the last decade with a series of forward-sighted investments, totalling over 100 billion HUF which are now laying the ground for the launch of new activities.

The two phases of improvements in active pharmaceutical ingredient production modernisation between 2015 and 2019 were complemented in 2022 by the Highly Potent active ingredient development and manufacturing investments. These products, used in the therapy of various diseases including cancer and rheumatic arthritis, have significant biological activity even at very low doses.

Egis’ new activity of providing active pharmaceutical ingredient development and manufacturing services for both original and generic pharmaceutical companies marks the next milestone of the company’s continuous development.

“Besides the special equipment and capabilities, one of our major advantages is Egis’ vertical integration. In the API manufacturing and development sector, this means that we can handle all processes from the initial stages of development to large-scale production within the company. Moreover, we provide our services quickly and in excellent quality, thanks to our highly qualified team of developers and specialists,” said Csaba Poroszlai, CEO of Egis. "We are proud of the fact that safe operations are enabled by recipe-controlled production lines with fully automated process control systems, with lower energy consumption and lower CO 2 emissions.”

From an operational perspective, one of the most significant advantages is that the production lines are multifunctional, i.e., they are capable of producing various active pharmaceutical ingredients, and they can be switched from one product to another flexibly and in a very short time.

At the main production site in Budapest, Egis produces intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients with organic chemical synthesis on large-scale production lines and in several production halls. The manufacturing processes and activities fully comply with GMP principles.

Csaba Poroszlai highlighted: “The innovative approach that has characterised the company since its founding has always driven us to not only recognize but proactively seek future opportunities. Over the past 110 years, we have learned that belief in innovation, continuous development, and numerous modern investments always pay off in the long run. With this in mind, we are launching our active pharmaceutical ingredient development and contract manufacturing business.”