Eisai opens doors of latest life sciences workplace in New Jersey

Eisai has opened its new corporate headquarters at ON3, a high-tech bio-ecosystem in Nutley, New Jersey. International architecture and design firm HLW tackled the full interior outfitting, bringing all of the company's New Jersey-based staff––up to 1,300 personnel––into one place.

Key highlights:

Eisai has opened a new life sciences facility in New Jersey, US to further enable the company's commitment to deliver therapies and health-related solutions.

in the country as a result of the growth in the sector. The office features alternating collaborative hubs on every other floor to drive movement through the building, encouraging cross-department collaboration and innovation.

Life science infrastructure

HLW's design prioritises employee health, safety, engagement, collaboration, and innovation equally. Drawing inspiration from the human body, HLW's design abstracted and applied the functionality of elements such as the brain and spine to create a sense of vertical connection and harmony of space and proportion –– paying homage to the life science basis of the organisation. The multifaceted design team utilised their expertise to tackle the lighting design, sustainability consulting, environmental graphics, and landscape architecture of the project in addition to the full scope of architecture and interior design.

In order to promote movement, HLW established different destination spaces at various touchpoints in the building's stack, including: a top-floor coffee bar overlooking the New York City skyline; alternating collaborative hubs on every other floor; and a training and development centre toward the lower half of the building. Further amenities located on the first and second floors include a tech bar, café, HHC suite, auditorium, and a wellness suite with a full-service doctor's office.

A dynamic workplace

Eisai's goal was to offer employees a dynamic, technologically-advanced work environment that further enables its commitment to innovation and the pursuit of its human health care (HHC) mission to deliver life-changing therapies and health-related solutions to help people live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The office features alternating collaborative hubs on every other floor to drive movement through the building, facilitating the cross-pollination of departments on various floors to spark conversation, collaboration, and innovation.

The first three floors of the building offer employees a dynamic array of amenities and work settings, enabling a balance of work and play that facilitates a productive and healthy working environment. A large barista café features various seating styles and access to an outdoor patio in the warmer months. A front-facing IT bar is equipped with booths and “Zoom rooms” for people to work in.

Employees also have the option to gather in the learning and development centre’s large double height breakout space or a HHC suite, where employees interact with patients.

The 15th floor provides a destination for employees to enjoy an outdoor terrace and view of New York City, with a second barista café that offers themed and specialty food service to differentiate from the offerings found on the ground floor. This floor also hosts a variety of upscale conference rooms for employees to utilise and showcase to clients.

Maintaining a strong position

New Jersey is an emerging epicentre for the global biopharmaceutical industry, and has been steadily growing its life sciences and biotech market over the last few years. Though Eisai was previously headquartered in New Jersey, the office’s new location in Nutley is home to arguably one of the strongest talent pools for life sciences in the country as a result of the growth in the sector.

The development that Eisai’s new office is in, the ON3 Campus, is specific to life sciences, so employees will benefit from the incubator-like high-tech bio-ecosystem that is present on the large campus. Additionally, with neighbours including Quest Diagnostics, Seton Hall, and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the ON3 campus provides a plethora of opportunities to interact with talent working across the industry.