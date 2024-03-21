Element Launches Pharmaceutical Testing Service

× Expand Shutterstock

Element have announced the launch of its Rapid Response Pharmaceutical Testing Service from its Manchester Life Sciences laboratory. This offering will support the pharmaceutical industry by providing expedited and comprehensive testing solutions for customers worldwide to meet the demands of today's fast-paced market.

In response to the growing need for timely and reliable testing services in the pharmaceutical sector, Element has developed a facility that streamlines the testing process without compromising accuracy or quality. Leveraging advanced technologies and industry expertise, Element's Rapid Response Pharmaceutical Testing Service delivers results with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

The service covers a wide range of testing requirements, including but not limited to:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) & final drug products

Delivery devices & packaging

Biopharmaceutical single-use systems (SUS)

Extractables and leachables

Degradation production

Production process-related impurities

Residual solvents USP <467>

Extrinsic contamination

Elemental impurities – ICH Q3D

The service will aid customers by quickly reacting to and resolving problems arising during the pharmaceutical and medical device development processes. It will support resolving complex issues and requirements linked to regulatory submissions.

"Our Rapid Response Pharmaceutical Testing Service represents a significant advancement for Element in supporting pharmaceutical and Medical Device testing and Development," said Iain Gibb, General Manager at Element’s Manchester, UK lab. "We understand the critical importance of timely and precise testing in the pharmaceutical industry, and our new service is designed to address these needs head-on. Whether our customers require routine testing or urgent analysis, they can trust Element to deliver exceptional results with unmatched speed and efficiency."