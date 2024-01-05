Eli Lilly Launch LillyDirect

× Expand Shutterstock

Eli Lilly and Company have announced LillyDirect, a new digital healthcare experience for patients in the U.S. living with obesity, migraine and diabetes. LillyDirect offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services.

"A complex U.S. healthcare system adds to the burdens patients face when managing a chronic disease. With LillyDirect, our goal is to relieve some of those burdens by simplifying the patient experience to help improve outcomes," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO. "LillyDirect offers more choices in how and where people access healthcare, including a convenient home delivery option to fill Lilly medicines they have been prescribed."

For patients living with obesity, migraine and diabetes, LillyDirect offers:

LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions, a digital pharmacy for select Lilly medicines powered by third party online pharmacy fulfillment services. LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions gives patients a simple option to get consistent access to Lilly medicines they have been prescribed with the added convenience of home delivery. By obtaining medicines directly from Lilly, patients can easily access Lilly's affordability solutions and savings card opportunities are automatically applied for patients who qualify. Medicines fulfilled by pharmacy service providers through LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions ship free of charge.

Disease state and healthcare educational information to help empower and support patients on their care journeys.

Access to independent telehealth providers that could complement a patient's current primary care team or be an alternative to in-person care for certain conditions.

An independent search tool that allows a patient to find healthcare professionals near them if they prefer in-person care.

"We know that people have come to depend on the efficiency and convenience of digital solutions to meet a variety of their everyday needs – healthcare being one of them," said Frank Cunningham, group vice president, global value and access at Lilly. "We launched LillyDirect with the hope that it will offer patients an innovative end-to-end experience to manage their health and access their medicines, so they can get back to living their lives."

LillyDirect will continue to be updated and expanded to improve the customer experience. Future updates may include new products, partners and services, such as programs designed to help patients with adherence to their medicines.