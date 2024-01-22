Emergent BioSolutions Awarded Procurement Contract of $235.8 Million to Supply BioThrax

× Expand Shutterstock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. have announced that it has secured an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) procurement contract with a maximum value up to $235.8 million to supply BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) for use by all branches of the U.S. military as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for anthrax disease.

The new contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and led by the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, is comprised of a five-year base agreement ending on September 30, 2028, and an additional five-year option that would extend the contract to September 30, 2033.

“As a part of our mission to protect and enhance lives, Emergent is proud to continue supporting and preparing our nation’s service members who have a high risk of exposure to anthrax bacteria by supplying BioThrax vaccine,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products head at Emergent. “This new contract award is a testament to the importance of Emergent’s medical countermeasures portfolio, and we look forward to delivering on our commitments to the U.S. DoD.”

Under the initial five-year IDIQ contract, there is a guaranteed purchase minimum of $20.1 million, with future orders estimated to be at least $20 million for each following year for a total award value up to $235.8 million.