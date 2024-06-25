Emmes to Conduct Phase III Clinical Trials of BPZE1 With ILiAD Biotechnologies

Expand Emmes Group partners ILiAD Biotechnologies

ILiAD Biotechnologies has selected Emmes Group to conduct the upcoming Phase III clinical trials on its leading pertussis vaccine candidate, BPZE1.

Emmes, a global contract research and technology company, were selected for its experience in vaccine development, strong market position, ability to manage complex clinical trials, and integrated technology capabilities.

Additionally, VaxTrials, which is part of Emmes Group, has been chosen to provide comprehensive clinical research services. The company was selected based on its previous success in supporting ILiAD’s Phase II IB-201P BPZE1 study. Veridix AI, also part of Emmes Group, will provide Advantage eClinical and other platform capabilities to ensure the quality of the study.

Dr Keith Rubin, CEO of ILiAD Biotechnologies, commented, “Selecting Emmes Group for our Phase III BPZE1 trials has been a carefully considered strategic decision to ensure the highest standards of clinical research. VaxTrials’ specialisation in vaccines and Veridix AI’s advanced technological capabilities will be instrumental in executing our BPZE1 vaccine clinical development plan.”

Sastry Chilukuri, Chief Executive Officer of Emmes Group added, “We are honoured and pleased that ILiAD has selected Emmes Group as its partner to continue the clinical development of BPZE1. We look forward to working closely with ILiAD’s clinical development team on this promising new vaccine, which could significantly reduce the transmissibility and incidence of B. pertussis, particularly in vulnerable populations.”