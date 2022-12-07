Entries now open for the Med-Tech Innovation Awards 2023!

Innovators can now submit entries for the Med-Tech Innovation Awards, hosted on 7th June 2023.

Med-Tech Innovation are delighted to present an opportunity to celebrate the innovations and achievements of the medical device engineering community.

Submissions are now open across six categories, including 3D Printing, Design and Connected Health.

Organisations with ground-breaking success stories can submit their entries today, for a chance to gain recognition from esteemed judges, industry professionals and peers. Entries are FREE and submissions close on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

The awards are tightly fought, and extremely well regarded across the industry and beyond. Peter Broom, director at Meryl Medical, 2022 winner of the Sustainability Award, said: "We feel extremely honoured and proud that Meryl Fabrics has received such high-profile industry recognition, and has been presented with two highly-coveted Med-Tech Innovation Awards."

Other previous winners include Acurable, Birmingham Biotech and Adapttech.

Finalists will be selected by an expert panel of judges and winners will then be announced at the Med-Tech Innovation Awards Ceremony on the 7th June 2023, at the National Conference Centre Birmingham, complete with celebrity host, JJ Chalmers. This awards ceremony will be held alongside the Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards.

This year’s categories are:

3D Printing: Entrants should demonstrate how the use of 3D printing has enhanced or fundamentally improved the design or manufacture of medical devices.

Connected Health: Entrants should explain how they developed the design or manufacture of a cutting edge connected medical device.

Design: Focusing on the design or redesign of a medical device, entrants must explain what clinical need was identified, and how this need was met through the innovative use of unique design developments.

Manufacturing Excellence: Focusing on the manufacture of a medical device, entrants should detail an innovation in manufacturing process or technique which improved the outcome of the product.

Materials Innovation: Entrants should explain why a new or repurposed material has been pivotal to the creation of a medical device.

Sustainability: Entrants must demonstrate how innovation in design or manufacture has reduced the environmental footprint of a medical device.

Ian Bolland, acting group editor of Med-Tech Innovation News and Medical Plastics News, said: "The 2022 awards highlighted the massive contribution medical technology companies make to the economy and society and I look forward to seeing more ground-breaking innovations from the 2023 entrants."

The ceremony will coincide with Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s leading event for medical device manufacturing.

Entering the Med-Tech Innovation Awards is free and easy, simply identify the category you wish to enter and complete the online entry form. For more information on the categories, the entry and judging criteria, and advice on writing a winning application please visit: www.med-techawards.com