Entries open for Pharmapack Awards 2024

The influential Pharmapack Awards 2024 are open for submissions (entry deadline 31st August, 2023) with two new categories and eight prizes in total – divided into two separate streams for Exhibitor Innovation Awards and the Health Product Awards.

The Exhibitor Innovation Awards celebrate ‘new concepts in packaging materials, including primary or secondary packaging, cool chain and logistics, start-ups, and drug delivery solutions’, while the Health Product Awards are open to the entire global packaging and drug delivery industry.

The Pharmapack Awards, which have been running since 1997, are held live during the event’s opening day in Paris (January 24-25, 2024). They provide an essential barometer of the industry’s latest developments and a window into many of the innovations that will influence global drug delivery and packaging in the year ahead.

In keeping with the wider trend in pharma, the Exhibitor Innovation Awards will no longer include one dedicated sustainability category. Instead, it is expected that entries in all categories will have sustainability metrics embedded within them in recognition of sustainability’s rising importance to product design and innovation. This award is open to entries from products or services in either the proof of concept or prototype stage with a timeline for launch until the end of 2026. All applicants must now demonstrate a tangible reduction in environmental impact and carbon footprint.

The five categories are: Drug Delivery Innovation, Packaging Innovation, Packaging Partners, Technology and Equipment, Supply Chain, Logistics & Distribution, Start-Up Innovation Award. The two new exhibitor categories for 2024 are reflective of a growing event. The Start-Up Innovation Award is introduced to reflect the exhibitors in the new and improved Start-Up Hub, and the Packaging Partners, Technology and Equipment Award, is in recognition of the new Contract Packaging Zone.

The Health Product Awards return with three categories for innovations in ‘Eco-Design’, ‘Patient-Centricity’, and ‘Animal Health.’ The winners will be recognised for excellence in commercialised packaging or drug delivery solutions from pharmaceutical, veterinary, biopharma or OEM companies. Entries in this category will be evaluated by a jury of independent pharmacists, physicians, and experts in patient-centric and sustainable packaging.

Tara Dougal, content director - pharma at Informa, added: “One of our big goals in 2024 is to ensure the awards are at the heart of growth and innovation in drug delivery and packaging. So, for the 2024 Exhibitor Awards, in consultation with our expert jury, we have implemented a significant change to support sustainable innovation. By ensuring that each category requires an implicit sustainability focus, we hope to encourage pharma companies and product developers to consider sustainability and environmental impact at each stage of the development process. We are also really excited about the new categories for 2024, Packaging Partners, Technology & Equipment, and Start-Up Innovation – two sectors which offer exciting growth and promise for our industry.

For more information on how to enter and for detailed guide on writing a winning entry, visit: https://www.pharmapackeurope.com/en/innovation/awards/download-awards-brochure.html

The Health Product Awards are supported by Adelphe and HPRC, and the three award categories for 2024 are:

Patient-Centric Design Award

Eco-Design Award

Animal Health

The Exhibitor Innovation Awards are only open to exhibitors at the 2024 event, and entries for the Start-Up Innovation category must also be participants of the Pharmapack Europe Start-Up Hub. The five categories are: