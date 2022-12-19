Envirotainer celebrates a decade of success in the APAC region

Envirotainer, the specialist in secure cold-chain solutions for the shipment of pharmaceuticals, celebrating 10 years of commitment to Asia and the Pacific, having shipped 40,000 pallets of pharmaceuticals to more than 30 countries globally.

Key highlights:

Envirotainer marks its 10th anniversary in Singapore , having shipped 40,000 pallets of pharmaceuticals to more than 30 countries globally.

, having shipped 40,000 pallets of pharmaceuticals to more than 30 countries globally. Opened in 2013, Envirotainer has also run its Academy courses in Singapore to educate and train customers on best practice for the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals, helping more than 900 local cold-chain stakeholders .

for the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals, helping more than . The company opened a new CryoSure station in Singapore last month to expand global availability of the ultra-cold solution for the transportation of medicines at -70°C.

Having opened its regional headquarters in Singapore in 2012 as the first active cold-chain solutions provider in the region, the company has grown its presence and now runs a robust team of sales, operations and a Centre of Excellence supporting the needs of the industry.

Envirotainer works closely with leading airlines and forwarders in the region to ship temperature-sensitive products around the continent and beyond. To date, the Singapore station has moved over 5,000 containers in and out of its care, transporting an estimated 40,000 pallets of vital medicines to more than 30 countries globally.

In doing so, it's grown from a team of three to 29 staff. Between 2012 and 2015 alone, Envirotainer experienced rapid regional expansion, moving office to a location three times the size of its original premises. In addition, the Centre of Excellence station can now house 300 containers in its 1,800 sqm site. Here it can maintain, repair and service its own fleet to assure serviceability and airworthiness.

The demand for secure cold-chain solutions for pharmaceuticals continues to grow in the region. As a result, the company opened a new CryoSure station in Singapore last month to expand global availability of the ultra-cold solution for the transportation of medicines at -70°C. There is now storage capacity for up to 1,000 high-tech vacuum flasks for cryogenic shipping, known as dewars, in Singapore.

Over the past decade, Envirotainer has also run its Academy courses in Singapore to educate and train customers on best practice for the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals. The free-of-charge programme has helped more than 900 local cold-chain stakeholders, from ground handlers to manufacturers, develop their skills. The first class opened its doors in 2013, training an initial group of 20 industry stakeholders.

Even throughout the pandemic, the company continued its tireless work as a registered essential service, supporting COVID-19 vaccine shipments in addition to the growing volume of other temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. During this period, the station also worked with a local academy to teach students about the role of containers in the cold-chain for its air cargo operations module.

Suat Toh, head of Sales, APAC said: “This is a very proud moment for Envirotainer as we celebrate 10 years in Singapore. We started with a team of three, growing to a fully-fledged office to provide our customers with the best level of service. We’re grateful for the trust our customers have put in us over the past decade, and we’re determined to meet their demands for all temperature-controlled solutions in the future.”