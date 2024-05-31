Enzene Launches Discovery Services Division

× Expand Shutterstock

Enzene Biosciences, a leading global CDMO known for its flagship fully-connected continuous manufacturing platform (EnzeneX) have announced the launch of a new Drug Discovery Division. This further expands the CDMOs breadth of services to the biotech industry and complements its EnzeneX-equipped biologics manufacturing site, which will open later this summer in the U.S.

Enzene is introducing its new discovery arm to provide end-to-end integrated discovery services in response to the rapidly growing industry demands. The discovery offerings will include antibody services (target validation, discovery and engineering), reagent production ranging from custom peptides & proteins to advanced modalities like plasmids, RNA and exosomes, and multi-platforms assays services. While financial details remain undisclosed, the new Discovery Division will be located at Enzene’s Pune facility, with new state-of-the-art discovery laboratories set to be operational by July and further expansions planned later in the year.

By integrating its existing capabilities in bioprocessing, product development, and commercialisation with the new discovery capabilities, Enzene is poised to emerge as a fully integrated, one-stop solution provider empowering biopharmaceutical innovators to expedite their journey from discovery to commercialisation.

“There is a global shortage of biology services, and our clients are increasingly looking to collaborate with us much earlier in the discovery phase to expedite their progress to IND and beyond. We anticipate even greater demand for these services in the coming year as the resurgence in biotech funding leads to more targets entering discovery – with contract R&D empowering them to advance more targets simultaneously. For our big pharma partners, in addition to running the integrated programs, we provide the flexibility to easily outsource non-core activities. In particular, we have seen strong demand for high quality reagents and assay services that play a crucial role across drug discovery and development” commented Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene Biosciences.

The news comes at an opportune moment for many US based innovators who are using BIO 2024 to diversify partners. This shift away from China is being accelerated by the ongoing Biosecure Act, with biotechs and pharma companies searching for new CRO discovery services and manufacturing partners for biologics (clinical and commercial).

Enzene will open its $50M New Jersey site this summer, which will also be the first site in the USA with a fully connected continuous manufacturing platform and will be staffed by over 300 personnel. The CDMO has immediately available capacity to produce complex proteins along with standard modalities via both CHO and mammalian cell lines.