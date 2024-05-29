European Commission Approves €1 Billion for First Project of Common European Interest in the Health Sector

× Expand Shutterstock

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, the first Important Project of Common European Interest to support research, innovation and the first industrial deployment of healthcare products, as well as innovative production processes of pharmaceuticals. This IPCEI will notably contribute to the European Health Union's objectives by delivering innovations addressing diseases for which there are no satisfactory means of prevention or treatment and by increasing the EU's preparedness for emerging health threats.

The project, called ‘IPCEI Med4Cure', was jointly notified by six Member States: Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and Spain.

The Member States will provide up to €1 billion in public funding, which is expected to unlock additional €5.9 billion in private investments. As part of this IPCEI, 13 companies with activities in one or more Member States, including nine small and medium-sized enterprises (‘SMEs'), will undertake 14 highly innovative projects.

IPCEI Med4Cure concerns research and development projects covering all key steps of the pharmaceutical value chain from collection and study of cells, tissues and other samples, to sustainable production technologies of breakthrough therapies, including personalised treatments, and to application of advanced digital technologies.

The project aims at accelerating medical advancement and at fostering the resilience of the EU health industry by enhancing drug discovery, in particular for unmet medical needs such as rare diseases, and developing innovative and more sustainable production processes for pharmaceuticals. These developments will improve the quality of healthcare and increase the EU's preparedness for emerging health threats while contributing to the green transition.

The completion of the overall IPCEI is planned for 2036, with timelines varying in function of the individual projects and the companies involved. According to the participating Member States, around 6,000 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created.