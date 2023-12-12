European Commission Approves Pfizer’s Myeloma Treatment

× Expand Shutterstock

Pfizer Inc have announced the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for ELREXFIO (elranatamab). ELREFXIO is a targeted immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. ELREXFIO is an off-the-shelf (ready-to-use) B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-CD3-directed bispecific antibody (BsAb) immunotherapy that induces deep and durable responses, with a manageable tolerability profile as well as convenient subcutaneous dosing.

"More than 50,000 Europeans are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year, and too often, they face relapse and treatment resistance,” said Chris Boshoff, Chief Oncology Research and Development Officer and Executive Vice President, Pfizer. “This approval provides a new, broadly available option for people with hard-to-treat multiple myeloma, and we continue to explore the use of ELREXFIO in earlier lines of treatment so that more people may ultimately benefit from this therapy."

The conditional marketing authorisation for ELREXFIO is valid in all 27 EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. This authorisation follows the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommendation for a conditional marketing authorisation on October 12, 2023.