FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi

× Expand Shutterstock

Bristol Myers Squibb have announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response.

Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s). In R/R CLL or SLL, Breyanzi is delivered through a treatment process which culminates in a one-time infusion with a single dose containing 90 to 110 x 10 CAR-positive viable T cells. Please see the Important Safety Information section below, including Boxed WARNINGS for Breyanzi regarding Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), Neurologic Toxicities, and Secondary Hematological Malignancies.

“CAR T cell therapies represent a transformative treatment option for patients with certain types of blood cancers,” said Bryan Campbell, senior vice president, Head of Commercial, Cell Therapy, Bristol Myers Squibb. “For years, attempts to bring other CAR T cell therapies to patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL met challenges and found little success. With the approval of Breyanzi as the first CAR T for relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL, we are now able to offer these patients a personalised option, while further expanding access across the broadest array of B-cell malignancies, to address this critical unmet need.”

CLL and SLL are among the most common types of B-cell lymphoma. Treatments for people living with CLL or SLL primarily consist of targeted therapies including BTK- and BCL-2 inhibitors. However, patients often experience relapse or become refractory following early-line treatment with these therapies and there is no established standard of care for patients with double-class exposed CLL or SLL. After relapsing or becoming refractory to these therapies, patients have few options and poor outcomes, including lack of durable complete responses.

“CLL and SLL are currently considered incurable diseases with few treatment options in the relapsed setting that can confer complete responses, something that has historically been associated with improved long-term outcomes,” said Tanya Siddiqi, M.D., lead investigator and Associate Professor, Division of Lymphoma, City of Hope National Medical Center. “The FDA approval of liso-cel in relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL after treatment with prior BTKi and BCL2i is a remarkable breakthrough, shifting the treatment paradigm from continuous therapy with sequential regimens to overcome drug resistance, to a one-time personalised T-cell based approach that has the potential to offer patients complete and lasting remission.”

Among 89 patients in the study treated with Breyanzi, occurrences of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events (NEs) were mostly low grade. Any grade CRS occurred in 83% of patients, with Grade 3 CRS occurring in 9% of patients. No Grade 4/5 CRS events were reported. Any grade NEs were reported in 46% of patients, with Grade 3 NEs reported in 20% of patients and one case of Grade 4 NE reported. No Grade 5 NEs were reported.