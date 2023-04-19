Former Pfizer CEO and CFO join drug valuation startup EntityRisk

EntityRisk announced that Jeffrey B. Kindler and Frank D’Amelio have led a Series A investment in the company and have been appointed to EntityRisk’s board of directors.

Key highlights:

Jeff Kindler and Frank D’Amelio, have both been appointed to lead Series A financing and join EntityRisk's board of directors. EntityRisk is a data science startup focused on commercial value and cost effectiveness evaluation for biopharma therapies.

Kindler - who will serve as executive chairman - previously served as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pfizer, and currently serves as CEO of Centrexion Therapeutics and as a senior advisor to Blackstone and an operating partner at Artis Ventures.

“I’m delighted to be joining EntityRisk’s board,” said Kindler. “It’s clear to me that healthcare systems globally – and in the US – will continue to ramp up their scrutiny of the value proposition for new medical technologies. EntityRisk’s tools are emerging at just the right time to help companies and patients understand that value. I look forward to working with the team as they continue to invest in cutting-edge tools allowing the biopharmaceutical sector to better address the needs of patients.”

D’Amelio previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Pfizer and is a member of the board of directors of Humana, Zoetis, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He also serves as CFO-in-residence for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program.

D’Amelio said:

“Healthcare industry leaders, including CFOs, face increased risk when launching new drugs, ranging from challenges in drug pricing and access related to uncertainty in real-world effectiveness, utilisation and value.

"Given its tools, healthcare experience and thought leadership, EntityRisk is well positioned to help leaders mitigate this uncertainty, assess develop and manage outcomes-based contracts and continue to propel healthcare transformation. I am excited to join the board of EntityRisk as the company scales up its capabilities and accelerates its leadership.”

“We’re excited to welcome experienced and respected leaders of Jeff’s and Frank’s calibre as members of our board. We look forward to benefitting from their deep insights and expertise across finance, strategy, corporate development and operations as we enable new medicines to be brought to the patients who need them," said EntityRisk co-founder and CEO Neal Masia.