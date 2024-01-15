Futura Medical Extends Collaboration with Cooper Consumer Health

× Expand Shutterstock

Futura Medical plc has extended until January 2029 its exclusive licensing agreement with Cooper Consumer Health, a leading European independent self-care organisation, for the rights to commercialise Eroxon, the Company's topical, gel-based Erectile Dysfunction treatment, throughout the European Economic Area, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

The extension builds on an initial agreement signed in May 2022 for the exclusive rights to commercialise Eroxon in these territories for an initial five-year period. The terms of the agreement are otherwise unchanged with Futura remaining the Legal Manufacturer and responsible for the supply of Eroxon through its third-party contract manufacturers. Futura looks forward to continuing to grow its relationship with Cooper.

James Barder, Chief Executive Officer of Futura Medical said: “The award-winning launch of Eroxon was a key milestone in our partnership with Cooper and the success of our collaboration makes this extension an easy decision for both parties. We are committed to providing treatment to those suffering from ED and as such we continue the commercial roll-out of Eroxon across the world.”

Eroxon has been approved as the first pan-European topical treatment for ED available without prescription. Initial launches commenced in March 2023 in the UK and Belgium, with further launches across Europe during 2024, including the key markets of Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

Bart Meermans, President of Cooper Consumer Health said: “Cooper’s ambition is to become a leading European consumer healthcare platform. Eroxon is an exciting new innovation for the erectile dysfunction market and we look forward to working closely with Futura with the continuing launches of Eroxon across our markets.”