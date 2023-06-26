Genomic Vision Enters Distribution Agreement with CliniSciences

Key highlights:

Exclusive distribution agreement to accelerate product commercialisation in key European markets.

Agreement provides access to CliniSciences' established distribution channels, customer base, and direct market presence in more than 15 European countries.

Agreement reaffirms Genomic Vision's new strategy focused on drug discovery and bioproduction.

Genomic Vision, a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops products and services for the highly accurate characterisation of DNA sequences, announces an exclusive European distribution agreement with CliniSciences.

CliniSciences is a major European distributor of innovative products and services in Life Science Research with a particular focus on oncology. CliniSciences and Genomic Vision will work closely together to leverage their respective resources, industry knowledge, and customer relationships. The agreement provides Genomic Vision with the capability to offer its innovative technology, products, and services across 15 European countries, extending the reach of its cutting edge genomic solutions in these key markets.

The collaboration with CliniSciences directly aligns with Genomic Vision's refocused strategy. Utilising CliniSciences' extensive distribution networks, Genomic Vision is set to broaden the reach of its genomic solutions. This strategic move will not only bolster Genomic Vision's ability to enhance bioproduction standards but also empower the progression of advanced cell and gene therapies.

Aaron Bensimon, Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Vision, said: “This partnership with CliniSciences is a decisive move in advancing Genomic Vision's strategic pivot towards bioproduction and drug discovery. Our collaboration brings together shared resources, extensive industry knowledge, and robust customer relationships to enhance the adoption of Genomic Vision's products throughout Europe. By tapping into CliniSciences' well-established distribution channels, we are poised to expand the reach of our innovative technologies more efficiently. We are optimistic about the potential this partnership holds and look forward to reporting on our progress in the future.”

Tushendan Rasiah, Chief Executive Officer of CliniSciences, commented: "Through this distribution agreement with Genomic Vision, CliniSciences strengthens its position as a commercial leader in cutting-edge Life Science Research products and services. We are excited to augment our product offering in two main areas: firstly, the quality control of genetically engineered cells for the production of recombinant proteins, and gene and cell therapy; and secondly, novel screening tests for oncology drugs such as DDR drugs, paving the way for personalised medicine.”

Outside of Europe, Genomic Vision will continue to independently commercialise its products and services. This will enable the Genomic Vision to maintain its existing distribution channels and establish relationships with customers around the world.