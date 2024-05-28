Germfree and Orgenesis Announce Asset Purchase and Strategic Partnership

× Expand Shutterstock

Germfree and Orgenesis Inc. have announced an asset purchase and strategic partnership aimed at advancing Orgenesis’ therapeutic programs and its suite of product development and GMP cell processing services. The collaboration’s goal is to transform the production of cell and gene therapies, making these vital treatments more affordable and accessible to patients worldwide.

By combining Germfree’s expertise in designing, manufacturing, and maintaining advanced manufacturing facility environments with Orgenesis’ cutting-edge processes and analytical development capabilities, the partnership seeks to significantly reduce the production costs of cell and gene therapy products. The ultimate goal is to enable broader adoption of life-saving treatments.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, stated, “Under the agreement, Orgenesis and Germfree will join forces to co-market Orgenesis’ decentralised Octomera service platform, and its Octomera Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs) globally. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the bio-manufacturing industry, as the industry begins to pivot to the paradigm-shifting distributed processing of cell and gene therapies (CGTs). Germfree will be marketing, manufacturing, and servicing OMPULs as part of its modular cleanroom fleet, enabling Orgenesis to focus on its therapeutic pipeline with an emphasis on immuno-oncology. We are delighted to work with Germfree to meet the growing demand for our platform.”

Victor Miller, CFO of Orgenesis, remarked on the financial and strategic significance of the partnership, stating: “This collaboration significantly supports Orgenesis’ infrastructure growth requirements while immediately providing a commercial footprint that will significantly impact market expansion opportunities for the partnership.”

Carol Houts, Chief Strategy Officer at Germfree, highlighted the innovative potential of the partnership, “Our collaboration with Orgenesis transcends traditional boundaries, setting a new standard for the industry. By harnessing the power of digital workflows and advanced quality management systems, we believe that we are not just streamlining production but revolutionizing it. This partnership is expected to foster innovation, particularly in how we approach and execute cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Moreover, our joint efforts with regulatory authorities worldwide are expected to ensure that our advancements not only meet, but exceed, global standards. The synergy between Germfree and Orgenesis paves the way for a future where regulatory collaboration and digital innovation ensure that life-saving therapies are developed and delivered with high efficiency and quality."

Kevin Kyle, CEO of Germfree, shared his insights on the collaboration, “Our strategic partnership with Orgenesis is a cornerstone in the continuation of our mission to advance healthcare solutions globally. By integrating Germfree’s modular cleanroom technology with Orgenesis’ innovative cell and gene therapy programs, we are setting a new benchmark for efficiency and accessibility in the treatment of life-threatening conditions. This collaboration is not just about enhancing production capabilities; it's about creating a paradigm shift in how cell therapies are developed, produced, and delivered to those in dire need. Together, we are building the foundation for a future where advanced medical treatments are no longer a privilege, but a right, accessible to everyone, everywhere.”