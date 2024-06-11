Geron Announces FDA Approval of RYTELO

× Expand Shutterstock

Geron Corporation announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RYTELO (imetelstat) for the treatment of adult patients with low- to intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with transfusion-dependent (TD) anemia requiring four or more red blood cell units over eight weeks who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESA).

“With the approval and availability of RYTELO, we believe eligible patients with lower-risk MDS can potentially experience meaningful clinical benefit, particularly the potential for greater than 24 weeks of freedom from the burden of red blood cell transfusions and symptomatic anemia,” said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The approval of RYTELO as the first telomerase inhibitor is a testament to the power of our science and the passion of our people to innovate in the field of blood cancer. As we celebrate today’s momentous milestone, I would like to thank the patients and families, advocates, clinicians, study coordinators and site personnel, scientists, and Geron employees and collaborators past and present whose participation was integral to this achievement and to supporting our transformation into a commercial company.”

Lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) is a blood cancer that often progresses to require increasingly intensified management of key symptoms such as anemia and resulting fatigue. These symptomatic LR-MDS patients frequently become red blood cell transfusion dependent, which has been shown to be associated with short- and long-term clinical consequences that reduce quality of life and shorten survival. There is a high unmet need for many LR-MDS patients, particularly those with characteristics having poorer prognosis. Current treatment options for those failing ESA are limited to select sub-populations and there is an unmet need for treatments that can provide extended and continuous red blood cell transfusion independence.