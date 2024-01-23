Gerresheimer Invest $88 Million on Manufacturing Expansion

× Expand Shutterstock

Gerresheimer, a manufacturer for the pharma and life science industry, will invest more than $88 million in expanding its manufacturing operations in Peachtree City, creating over 200 new jobs for Fayette County.

“This project is a prime example of the exciting growth of the life sciences industry in our state, with companies like Gerresheimer bringing career opportunities to all four corners of Georgia” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Employers from across the globe can find a skilled workforce here that we are continuously investing in through innovative programs like the GEORGIA MATCH Direct College Admissions Initiative. We're excited to see how this expansion will further benefit the community and surrounding region.”

Germany-based Gerresheimer offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems, and medical devices as well as solutions for the health and cosmetics industry. Gerresheimer currently supports more than 260 jobs in Peachtree City. The existing Gerresheimer manufacturing facility is already in the midst of an expansion, where it will support an additional 180 jobs with operations beginning in April 2024.

“We appreciate the continuous support of the State of Georgia for our expansion in the U.S.,” said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "The U.S. market is an important growth driver for us, and the expansion of our operations in Peachtree City will be key for growing our medical device business in the U.S. We are glad that we have found such favourable conditions and a highly motivated and skilled staff here.”

Gerresheimer’s new facility will be located in the Southpark International Industrial Park in Peachtree City, and will produce medical devices, in particular autoinjectors, to administer injectable drugs. Operations are expected to begin in fall 2024.

“We are dedicated to fostering strong partnerships and economic growth in Peachtree City, evidenced by our support of Gerresheimer’s plans to expand their facility here,” said Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard. “Gerresheimer's commitment to innovation in the pharmaceutical packaging industry aligns perfectly with our vision for a prosperous and vibrant city. We are excited about the additional employment opportunities and the positive impact this expansion will have on our community.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Fayette County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.