Getinge and CellRev Launch Livit ACE Platform

Getinge has partnered with the bioprocessing company CellRev in the development of a continuous cell processing platform called Livit ACE (Adherent Cell Expansion).

“Both our companies are dedicated to helping the development of life-saving therapies gain momentum. CellRev’s technology combined with our latest bioreactor systems has the potential to transform allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing,” says Sean Herdlein, Vice President Bio-Processing at Getinge.

The cell therapy market is an emerging field and an increasing number of ongoing trials highlights that the demand will continue to grow. Several big pharmaceutical companies are investing in cell therapy manufacturing facilities, and they need the right infrastructure to support it.

“This partnership enables therapy developers, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) and biopharmaceutical companies to meet their projected demand. Livit ACE will be the premier technology offering for any adherent cell manufacturing process where a significant number of cells are required,” says Sean.

The platform can improve processing capabilities and product consistency versus existing technologies. By increasing the productivity of the process, Livit ACE can also reduce the overall cost per dose by more than 50%. In addition, it has the potential to remove significant amounts of single-use consumables from adherent cell culture workflows.

“We have been using Getinge’s equipment for years, so we are thrilled to now be working in close collaboration with their team to jointly commercialise our continuous processing platform. From day one, we were impressed with Getinge’s vision for future processing technologies and their support has been great,” says Chris Green, Chief Executive Officer at CellRev.