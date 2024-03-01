GSK Announces Dr Jeannie Lee as Non-Executive Director

× Expand Shutterstock

GSK plc has announced that Dr Jeannie Lee has been appointed to the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

Dr Jeannie Lee is currently the Phillip A. Sharp, PhD, Endowed Chair in Molecular Biology and Acting Chair of the Department of Molecular Biology at the Massachusetts General Hospital. She is also Professor of Genetics (and Pathology) at Harvard Medical School. In addition to senior leadership positions held at both Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital, Jeannie co-founded Translate Bio and Fulcrum Therapeutics, two biotech companies specialising in RNA and epigenetic therapies.

Jeannie is a Member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, a Harrington Rare Disease Scholar of the Harrington Discovery Institute, a recipient of the Lurie Prize from the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, an awardee of the Centennial Prize from the Genetics Society of America, the 2010 Molecular Biology Prize and the 2020 Cozzarelli Prize from the National Academy of Sciences, U.S.A, and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She has also served on the Board of the Genetics Society of America.

Commenting on the appointment, Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chair of GSK said, “I am delighted to welcome Jeannie to GSK. Her deep expertise in scientific and medical innovation, including in the field of RNA biology and epigenetics which are key parts of GSK’s R&D approach, together with her experience in public health, will bring strong additional perspective to the Board.”