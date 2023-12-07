Gyros Protein Technologies and Biotage Partner to Advance Peptide Purification Efficiency

× Expand Shutterstock

Gyros Protein Technologies AB and Biotage have announced a partnership to offer Biotage PeptiPEC, based on Gyros’ PurePep EasyClean (PEC) catch and release technology, on Biotage Extrahera automated sample preparation system. The development of an automated plate-based peptide purification workflow provides a fast and environmentally sustainable solution for high-throughput peptide purification.

Biotage PeptiPEC high-throughput kits leverage Gyros Protein Technologies’ proprietary PEC catch and release technology for automation in a plate-based format, enabling scientists to now use the technology to advance drug discovery processes. The PEC technology combined with Biotage Extrahera can purify up to 96 peptides in parallel 75% faster and 98% lower solvent consumption in comparison to sequential HPLC.

Tomas Blomquist, CEO, Biotage, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Gyros Protein Technologies to bring a plate-based automated solution for parallel high-throughput peptide purification to market, removing bottlenecks for peptide scientists, and providing a complete workflow solution from synthesis to evaporation. This partnership strengthens our position in the rapidly growing peptide market and supports our mission to provide high-quality, end-to-end separation and sample preparation solutions to scientists all over the world.”

Parallel peptide synthesis generates crude peptide samples at a rate that surpasses the capacity of HPLC, the most common method of peptide purification, which is particularly evident when purifying more than 24 peptides simultaneously. The workflow enables scientists to conduct screening and development processes using purified peptides, supporting more robust and accurate processes and results.

Mark Vossenaar, Vice President, General Manager, Biopharmaceutical Development Division at Mesa Labs, commented: “By partnering with Biotage, we are taking a step further in our commitment to provide scientists with state-of-the-art peptide solutions across the entire value chain, from early research and screening to large-scale peptide production. The availability of our proprietary PEC purification for automation in a plate-based format is equipping researchers with faster and more sustainable processes to advance their drug discovery."