Haier Biomedical Launches Wide Neck CryoBio Series

Haier Biomedical has launched the wide neck CryoBio series, a new generation of liquid nitrogen containers offering convenient access to stored samples. This latest addition to the CryoBio range also features an enhanced, intelligent monitoring system that ensures precious biological samples are kept safe and secure.

Haier Biomedical’s new wide neck CryoBio series is designed for the cryogenic storage of plasma, cell tissue and other biological samples in hospitals, laboratories, scientific research institutes, disease control centres, biobanks and other facilities. The wide neck design allows users to access all racking stacks to remove samples more easily. Samples are protected with double lock and dual control features, plus three password protected levels of user authority for enhanced security. The lid design also contains an integral vent to reduce the formation of frost and ice. Alongside the physical features, the wide neck CryoBio is controlled by a touchscreen monitoring system that provides real-time status information. The system also benefits from IoT connectivity, allowing remote access and data download for full auditing and compliance monitoring.

The launch of the wide neck CryoBio series is complemented by the UK availability of the latest YDZ LN2 supply vessels which are the recommended supply vehicle for the CryoBio range. These vessels are CE and PED certified, and benefit from an innovative, self-pressurising design that uses the pressure generated by vaporisation to discharge LN2 into other containers.