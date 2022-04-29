Healx launch orphan disease research call for academics through IN-PART

Healx, the AI-powered, patient-inspired biotech company, is using IN-PART’s Discover platform to identify new academic research that addresses rare or orphan diseases with current unmet medical needs.

Building on the success of a previous Discover campaign in 2021, the academic alliance team at Healx is currently seeking therapeutic treatments for rare diseases (<5/10,000), including rare neurodevelopmental, neuromuscular, renal, liver, ophthalmology and bone conditions.

Bruce Bloom, chief collaboration officer at Healx said: “Healx is eager to tap into the amazing rare disease research that is taking place at academic institutions across the globe. Collaborating with IN-PART enables us to quickly identify opportunities at over 1000 institutions, meaning we can continue to drive new therapies to rare disease patients.”

To reach Healx’s aim of rapidly turning research discoveries into treatments that benefit people with rare and orphan diseases, the company is actively looking for academic innovations that are at late preclinical and clinical stages. This includes reformulation and redevelopment of approved drugs, repositioned shelved assets that were discontinued for non-safety reasons, late-stage NCE candidates, or simple biologics (e.g. peptides).

Academic researchers, technology transfer offices, spin-outs and industry engagement teams are invited to submit a short summary of relevant projects and assets to be reviewed by Healx’s academic alliance team. The deadline for submissions is Monday 6th June 2022. Submissions should contain only non-confidential information and use the submission form to summarise the details of the project.

Healx aims to quickly turn research into treatments that benefit the rare disease community. For selected opportunities, Healx will manage the costs of clinical trials and regulatory submissions (subject to final deal terms).

Healx’s last Discover campaign resulted in the team at Healx initiating contact with 21 academics and institutes to explore and establish new research collaborations.

Katie Syddall, head of IN-PART’s Discover team, said: “We’re really happy to be working with Bruce and the Healx team again to drive new research and breakthroughs into their rare disease pipeline. Their last campaign gained international traction and surfaced over 50 unique therapeutic opportunities. It’s great to be able to help them create moreacademic partnerships and to make a difference for people suffering with rare diseases.”