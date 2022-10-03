IDT launches new master mix with exclusive mutant enzyme

To support the growing need for an inhibitor resistant, high-performance master mix that allows for direct amplification of crude samples, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has launched the PrimeTime 1-Step 4X Broad-Range qPCR Master Mix.

To support the growing need for an inhibitor resistant, high-performance master mix that allows for direct amplification of crude samples, Integrated DNA Technologies has launched the PrimeTime 1-Step 4X Broad-Range qPCR Master Mix.

The unique, proprietary blend in this master mix is ideal for viral research and other gene expression applications and features a 4X concentrated formulation that eliminates the need for an extraction step. With its high endpoint florescence, IDT’s new one-step Master Mix provides researchers with a premium option that can save time and costs associated with doing extractions from viral transport media (VTM) prior to the amplification step, and it can boost confidence in data analysis.

Using high-throughput screening, IDT scientists tested 35,000 component combinations of buffers, additives, and proprietary enzymes to ensure compatibility of all components. IDT scientists sought to address researcher pain points—from the need for reduced inhibitor effects, a higher concentration Master Mix blend and higher endpoint florescence for better data interpretation, to a flexible workflow that can be optimised for direct amplification from VTM.

An inhibitor-resistant Master Mix was achieved through the discovery of enzymes engineered by IDT, one of which is exclusive to this Master Mix. The development of an enhancer solution included in the kit also acts to neutralise PCR inhibitor effects during reaction.

“Recognising that there are many Master Mix offerings in the market, our R+D team painstakingly worked to create a Master Mix that would solve some of the toughest challenges researchers face when using PCR applications,” said Steve Wowk, vice president of business unit and general management at IDT.

“Leveraging our deep-rooted expertise in enzymology, we developed this Master Mix from the ground up to offer a new solution for today’s labs. Our goal is to help researchers working with viral pathogens and precious, rare samples who need a solution that can withstand biological contaminants that inhibit a PCR reaction and support the identification of their target in the lowest abundance possible, doing so with accuracy and consistency.”

IDT’s 4X Master Mix will enable direct amplification of nasopharyngeal and saliva specimens tested directly out of VTM, with testing on other sample types ongoing. With the one-step RT-qPCR approach growing in popularity for high-speed, high-throughput screening, IDT customers can benefit from a differentiated Master Mix that offers a one-step RT-qPCR workflow and delivers results efficiently without compromising data insights.

Accelerating viral and gene expression research

The addition of the PrimeTime 1-Step 4X Broad-Range qPCR Master Mix enhances IDT’s existing portfolio of master mixes, enzymes, and reagents. IDT’s master mix offerings currently include the PrimeTime Gene Expression Master Mix—a 2X solution for probe-based qPCR in two-step RT-PCR experiments—and the PrimeTime One-Step RT-qPCR Master Mix, a 2X solution for probe-based qPCR in one-step RT-qPCR experiments.

Since the company launched its PrimeTime qPCR Probes in 2005, the PrimeTime Probe & Primer kits in 2014, and its PrimeTime Master Mix in 2016, it has continued to expand its commercially produced solutions to enable scientists to achieve successful and consistent qPCR results. All IDT reagents undergo rigorous quality assessments for performance.