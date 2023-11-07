IFPMA’s Thomas Cueni to Retire in April 2024 with Dr. David Reddy Succeeding Him as Director General

× Expand Shutterstock

Thomas Cueni, the Director General of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) and Secretary of the Biopharmaceutical CEO Roundtable (BCR), will be retiring in April 2024. IFPMA is the international industry trade body in official relations with the WHO and other UN bodies representing over 90 companies and associations around the world. Cueni, a former journalist and Swiss diplomat, has led IFPMA since 1 February 2017.

David Reddy, CEO of Medicines for Malaria Ventures (MMV), will succeed Thomas Cueni as IFPMA Director General as from April 2024. His appointment has been endorsed by the leaders of the biopharmaceutical industry, including the Biopharmaceutical CEO Roundtable (BCR) and the IFPMA Council.

David’s background is as a scientist. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the development and commercialisation of medicines, including 13 years as the head of the Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV). In his role at MMV and in industry prior to that, David accumulated significant experience interfacing with governments, international organisations, NGOs, and patient advocacy groups around access to medicines for priority diseases.

IFPMA President and BCR Chair Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer: “I am delighted that David Reddy has accepted our invitation to join IFPMA. With his impressive track record as head of MMV and his many years of experience in the development of better treatments for challenging diseases, he is ideally positioned to succeed Thomas Cueni.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Thomas, who has made a big impact during his tenure at IFPMA and the BCR with initiatives such as Access Accelerated, the successful creation of the AMR Action Fund, and most recently the Berlin Declaration, the industry’s commitment to more equitable rollout of medical countermeasures in a future pandemic.”

Until 1 April 2024, Thomas Cueni continues to fulfil his functions, including as member of the 100 Day Mission Steering Group, advisory committee member of the Global Health Multistakeholder Dialogue: From Hiroshima to Puglia, and a member of the ACT-A Principals Group.

Dr. David Reddy, currently CEO of Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV): “I am excited about becoming Director General of IFPMA and Secretary of BCR in April 2024. I have devoted my career to finding solutions for priority infectious diseases, working at the interface of public health and the private sector to bring much-needed medical innovation to the patients throughout the world. Patients need industry to continue to deliver innovation, and to continue building bridges and forging partnerships to expand the reach of that innovation."

“Looking at what Thomas and IFPMA have achieved over the last seven years, in particular in rising to the challenge of COVID-19, on antimicrobial resistance, and with the Berlin Declaration laying out the industry’s vision for equitable access in a pandemic, I am confident that we can continue this work for the benefit of patients everywhere.”

Thomas Cueni, IFPMA Director General and Secretary of the BCR: “I am delighted to hand over to David Reddy next year. I have known David and his commitment to find better solutions for challenging diseases for many years, and his track record at MMV with unique product development partnerships is impressive.

“I am confident that he will continue to offer constructive engagement of the private sector with WHO and other international organisations and build the necessary bridges where we need new approaches to improve patient access to innovative medicines.”