Inceptua Group and Cycle Pharmaceuticals Partner for a Free Goods Programme

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Sun Pharma, Taro’s controlling shareholder, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Taro other than the shares already held by Sun Pharma or its affiliates for US$43.00 per share in cash without interest.

Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “Over the years, with Sun Pharma’s strategic interventions, Taro has remained a key player in the generic dermatology market in a challenging environment. Post completion of the merger, the combined entity will firmly move forward, leveraging its global strengths and capabilities to better serve the needs of patients and healthcare professionals.”

Uday Baldota, Chief Executive Officer of Taro, said, “Taro is committed to delivering high quality products to our patients and customers around the world. This merger will further enable us compete effectively in our products and markets.”

The US$43.00 per share purchase price represents a 48% premium over the closing price of US$28.97 per share on May 25, 2023, the last trading day before Sun Pharma first submitted its non-binding proposal to Taro, and a premium of 58% to the volume-weighted average price of the shares during the 60 days prior to and including May 25, 2023. The purchase price also represents a 13% increase over the initial proposed purchase price of US$38.00 per share as proposed on May 26, 2023.

The merger agreement was unanimously recommended by the Special Committee, which was formed by Taro’s Board of Directors to consider Sun Pharma’s proposal. Following a comprehensive evaluation of the proposal with assistance from independent financial and legal advisors, the Special Committee determined that the merger agreement and the per share merger consideration are fair and in the best interests of Taro and its minority shareholders.

Upon receiving the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, and following unanimous approval by Taro’s Audit Committee, Taro’s Board and the Board of Directors of Sun Pharma unanimously approved the definitive merger agreement.