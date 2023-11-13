India Pharma Growth Expectations in 2024 the Highest Globally

Ahead of this month’s CPHI & PMEC India organisers confirm that India has highest confidence in outsourcing growth globally among its pharma professionals. Building on the back of last month’s CPHI Annual Report, in which India was widely seen as a global winner, executives from India have offered up the most positive outlook for 2024 – with 61% ‘highly positive’ and a further 37% ‘moderately confident’. This result contrasts with a global average of just 37% ‘highly positive’ and 54% ‘moderate’ in all executives [see tables 1-2].

The event will draw over 48,000 executives from 120 countries, bringing together every facet of the supply chain. Their aim: to network, learn, and establish the essential partnership infrastructure required to fuel growth in 2024.

Olga Ponomareva-Stepnaya, Brand Manager, CPHI India commented, “India is in a very strong moment with its pharma industry boosted by a number of tailwinds that our analysts believe will see it outperform most other regions. What we also see is that supply chains within India are evolving and growing alongside this to support the industry, which is why CPHI India is critical to maintaining the country’s and wider region’s moment into 2024.”

CPHI & PMEC India will be held at the India Expo Centre (Greater Noida) in the New Delhi Capital Region with more than 1800 exhibitors coalescing in the subcontinent’s largest gathering of pharma executives. The event is widely seen as a key barometer of industry growth in the year ahead and the outlook from the show floor remains remarkedly positive.

"We aim to build a community that empowers faster development and growth, a dynamic hub where ideas, companies, and cutting-edge technologies converge. It’s what makes CPHI India so special. In terms of insights from the show floor, I would encourage attendees to attend the Pharma Pre-Connect Congress at the Le Meridian Hotel and to also make full use of our CPHI Online platform to prefix meetings and connect year-round with partners and new businesses,” added Olga Ponomareva-Stepnaya.

The event runs as part of the India Pharma Week, which hosts the annual CEO Roundtable, the Indian Pharma Awards and the Women in Pharma Roundtable.

The Awards, now in its 10th edition, will honour excellence across 13 categories, highlighting the invaluable work of industry champions, stalwarts & visionaries from across the Indian pharma industry. The awards night will be held in the evening of 28th November 2023 at the Expo Centre.

In line with wider pharma trends across the country for a more sustainable industry, this year’s edition will be the most sustainable to date and is powered exclusively by renewable energy sources. Registration to the event is free until November 24th, 2023 and the pass provides access to both the online and in person platforms