Insempra and BII collaborate to accelerate biotech innovation

Insempra, a biology-powered company enabling businesses to make superior products with nature, announces its new collaboration with the BioInnovation Institute (BII) to accelerate and support biotech innovation.

The collaboration between Insempra and the BioInnovation Institute (BII) will help identify early-stage innovation and technology to advance the development of sustainable solutions for the benefit of people, society and the planet.

Insempra will support the collaboration by mentoring BII portfolio companies and advising early-stage startups within the synthetic biology space. BII will open their network of investors and stakeholders to Insempra, which will help accelerate scouting new technologies to support the company’s mission to develop superior ingredients for wide-scale market application.

“We are honoured to be one of the BII’s few selected industry collaborators and look forward to the new opportunities this collaboration will bring to advance innovation within our field. By advising and mentoring BII’s early-stage portfolio companies, we will have the opportunity to start a dialogue with some of the most exciting innovators working towards the same vision as Insempra to drive the regenerative revolution for a better future,” commented Jens Klein, CEO and founder of Insempra.

Insempra and its team of experienced biologists, entrepreneurs and commercial experts has extensive knowledge in scaling and commercialising biotech and will share this knowledge with BII portfolio companies throughout the collaboration to facilitate joint action for a more sustainable future.

“The collaboration between BII and Insempra is founded on a mutual vision for a sustainable future. With BII’s strategic focus as a non-profit foundation supporting early-stage start-ups that improve planetary health and Insempra’s mission to manufacture at scale in collaboration with nature, we look forward to the synergies we can create and the value this collaboration can bring,” senior business developer at BII, Christian Brix Tillegreen, added.