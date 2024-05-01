Janssen to Adopt Johnson & Johnson Brand in UK

× Expand Shutterstock

Johnson & Johnson have announced it is updating its brand and uniting both its two business segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name in the UK.

The announcement marks the next era for Johnson & Johnson in the UK, which is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent and treat complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalised.

Moving forward, the Company’s two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Janssen, the Company’s pharmaceutical segment, will be known as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and the medical technology segment will continue to be known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The changes are part of a global roll out of the new Johnson & Johnson brand, announced in September 2023.

Roz Bekker, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine UK & Ireland said: “Though our name for our pharmaceutical segment may have changed, our ambition hasn’t. Over the past 100 years, our first responsibility has always been to the patients, doctors and nurses that we serve. Our support for the health system reaches back to before the inception of the NHS, and we recognise that only through enduring partnerships can we continue to make a positive difference to the lives of patients and their loved ones. As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to build on our legacy of care and innovation, delivering transformational medicines that improve patient outcomes and make a lasting impact on the healthcare sector in the UK.”

The transition is happening at a time when Johnson & Johnson is celebrating its storied heritage and achievements over 100 years of operations in the UK.