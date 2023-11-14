JCVO Say Chicken Pox Vaccine Should Be Given to Children on NHS

× Expand Shutterstock

In a report published this morning by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, an independent advisory committee that helps advise the UK government on vaccinations and vaccination safety, has stated that "a universal varicella (chickenpox) vaccination programme should be introduced as part of the routine childhood schedule."

Currently, the vaccination is only available on the NHS to children and adults who are regularly within close proximity to someone who has an increased likelihood of serious illness from chickenpox, or those who have a weak immune system.

Under the new proposed guidelines, the UK would fall in-line with the United States, Australia, Germany and Canada, all of whom offer the varicella vaccination as part of their childhood vaccination programs.

The JCVI statement went on to explain that: "As has been shown in other countries which include varicella in their routine vaccination schedule, a 2-dose schedule is predicted to decrease the number of cases of varicella seen in childhood rapidly and dramatically. The programme will prevent severe cases of varicella, and other serious complications of varicella, which while rare may have otherwise resulted in hospitalisation or other serious outcomes. A catch-up programme should also be initiated following implementation of a programme to prevent a gap in immunity."

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, chairman of the JCVI, said: "Chickenpox is well known, and most parents will probably consider it a common and mild illness among children.

"But for some babies, young children and even adults, chickenpox or its complications can be very serious, resulting in hospitalisation and even death.

"Adding the varicella vaccine to the childhood immunisation programme will dramatically reduce the number of chickenpox cases in the community, leading to far fewer of those tragic, more serious cases."