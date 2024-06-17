Johnson & Johnson Invest More Than €125 Million in Italian Manufacturing Site

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine have announced its strengthened commitment in Italy, with a projected investment of €580 million over the next five years, of which €125 million will support an increase in production capacity and build capabilities for the future.

The investment announcement is part of a strategic plan that has included a 9.2 per cent investment growth each year between 2019-2023 in Italy, which is three times greater than the pharmaceutical sector average, according to a new study by The European House – Ambrosetti. Additionally, this investment has translated to a 15 percent increase in employment in Italy over the last five years to about 1,400 employees throughout the country.

In the pharmaceutical landscape, Johnson & Johnson stands out for its strong focus on R&D: in the last five years, the company invested nearly 50 million euros in Italy (+11,7 per cent each year since 2019). The investments in R&D also favour a strong commitment towards scientific research in the country. In 2023, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine managed 114 clinical trials and collaborated with 993 research centres in Italy, offering treatment access to more than 5,000 patients.

The Latina site is an important part of Johnson & Johnson’s global supply chain network. The site produces more than four billion tablets every year, for about 30 different products, with 97 per cent of its production exported, reaching patients from worldwide.

“The Johnson & Johnson site in Latina, Italy, is undergoing a significant evolution as we enhance our capabilities to serve more patients with innovative products. It has been designated as a 4IR (Industry 4.0 site) by the World Economic Forum due to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Times are very exciting for our site. We have a highly passionate and committed workforce, who are focused on safety, quality, and reliability as we work to provide medicines for patients around the world every single day” – commented Jorge Lopez, General Manager of the Johnson & Johnson Latina Plant.

“Johnson & Johnson has a significant manufacturing presence across Europe and the Latina site is an important part of our global network,” said Dapo Ajayi, Vice President, Innovative Medicine Supply Chain at Johnson & Johnson. “We continue making important investments in our Supply Chain to support the growth of our current portfolio of medicines and our pipeline of new innovations, which will enable us to continue to deliver for the millions of patients around the world who rely on us every day.”

“Since 1975, we have been a strongly rooted company in Italy. With this extraordinary investment we strengthen our concrete commitment to foster and increase the attractiveness and competitiveness of the country, by reinforcing research and pharmaceutical production excellence. We trust that innovation will continue to be welcomed and properly recognised, that the clinical trials ecosystem will improve and get faster and that constructive dialogue between institutions and the industry – already opened by the Government – continues and remains open. Every day, we work together with all our stakeholders of the healthcare system to contribute to the development of the sector, with the aim of bringing innovation to our patients and the National Health System” - underlines Mario Sturion, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Italy.

The investment plan will enable a production capacity increase of more than 25 per cent, as it includes innovative projects to support pipeline products and new production technologies, such as a Flex Line, to more efficiently handle the packaging of small production batches and a new continuous manufacturing line that will reduce total end-to-end manufacturing time and enable medicines to reach patients more quickly.