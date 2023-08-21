Körber and Iocto Announce Partnership for the Integration of Pharmaceutical Equipment with Werum PAS-X MES

Körber, the global leader in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and integrated solutions, welcomes iocto to its Körber Ecosystem Partner program as a “PAS-X MSI Plug & Produce” partner on certified level. iocto (formerly GFS) supplies pharma companies worldwide with measurement technology, automation, and sensor technology.

Körber and iocto have already been collaborating for over five years, which is why iocto received the "Certified" level for their “iocto MSI Core Framework” right from the beginning. The solution connects pharmaceutical control and monitoring systems with the Werum PAS-X MES Manufacturing Execution System via Körber’s Werum PAS-X MSI Plug & Produce interface. It enables the collection, integration, and transfer of data between equipment and MES and also provides the possibility to control the process sequences of the equipment from the MES side. With OEM support, the iocto MSI Core Framework can be seamlessly integrated into the equipment, resulting in a rapid “one box” solution.

The Werum PAS-X MES Suite from Körber controls, monitors, and documents manufacturing processes digitally and in real time. With just a few mouse clicks, customers can seamlessly integrate Körber’s best-of-breed ecosystem solutions through PAS-X MSI Plug & Produce. This no-code integration uses standardised message-based communication between MES and shop floor equipment as for instance outlined in the ISPE Plug & Produce Working Group's Concept Paper.

“We are pleased to welcome iocto as a certified Ecosystem partner for the integration of measurement, automation and sensor technology into our Werum PAS-X MES,” says Lars Hornung, Senior Principal Alliances & Technology Partners Software, Körber Business Area Pharma. “Thanks to the MSI interfaces on the MES and equipment side, the effort involved in integrating equipment can be reduced by up to 75 percent.”

“To be able to exploit the flexibility of their system to create a way of turning traditional equipment into something that can plug directly into MES with minimal development effort has been very satisfying,” says Will Clark, Managing Director Research and Product Innovation, iocto GmbH. “The possibility to take a concept idea and turn it into a solution that meets the customer needs in a matter of weeks is a testament also to the power of the PAS-X MSI Plug & Produce interface. I’m looking forward to an even closer collaboration in the future.”