Kindeva Drug Delivery and Orbia Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) Announce Collaboration

Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva) and Orbia Advance Corporation Fluorinated Solutions business (Koura) have announced a co-development collaboration for the conversion from existing marketed pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) products to Koura’s more sustainable and environmentally-conscious medical propellant; HFA 152a, known as Zephex 152a.

This strategic collaboration will focus on accelerating the conversion of existing marketed pMDI inhaler products to low global warming potential (GWP) pMDIs utilising Koura’s Zephex 152a platform with the objective of reducing respiratory healthcare carbon emissions while safeguarding patient choice. This partnership aims to facilitate conversion of pMDI products to the lower GWP propellent 152a and progressing them through clinical development.

The converted pMDI products will be available for licensing with anticipated launches occurring in-line with the expected commencement of a phase-down of existing pMDI systems containing HFC-134a and HFC-227ea within the European Union.

Orbia Fluorinated Solutions Business (Koura) President Gregg Smith said, “This is a significant step forward in bringing our lower GWP medical propellant Zephex 152a to the market and we are excited to partner with Kindeva to ensure patients have access to this life saving technology.”

David Stevens, Global Chief Commercial Officer of Kindeva said, “We are proud to partner with Koura to help achieve the dual objectives of significantly reducing the environmental impact of pMDI inhalers and ensuring patient access to inhaler options is not compromised.”

Stevens continued, “Kindeva has a rich history of innovation in the pMDI market and our comprehensive development and manufacturing capabilities uniquely enable us to help lead this transition. This strategic collaboration is symbolic of not only the commitment both partners have for advancing sustainability and advocating for patient choice, but also of the shared values of the two organizations.”

Koura and Kindeva are both exhibiting at the Drug Delivery to the Lungs conference (DDL) in Edinburgh, U.K., December 6-8 (booth #146 and #147, respectively) where they will be speaking with industry leaders on the low GWP propellent, 152a, and further relevant topics.