KORSCH acquires MEDELPHARM to strengthen R&D product line

KORSCH AG, a specialist in tablet press technology, offering solutions for product development, scale-up, high-speed production, multi-layer, continuous manufacturing, and high-containment applications – has announced the acquisition of MEDELPHARM, a provider of compaction simulator technology.

Key highlights:

KORSCH acquires MEDELPHARM, adding to the company's R&D portfolio - from formulation development to predictive scale-up.

Covering the full spectrum of tableting technology from single-layer to five-layer as well as core coating capabilities, the new R&D product equipment portfolio serves as a complement to KORSCH's multi-layer production machinery.

After working closely for more than a year in the context of a global strategic partnership, the acquisition leverages the companies’ combined 135-plus years of experience with small-scale, fully instrumented tablet compression equipment. The KORSCH R&D product portfolio addresses and overcomes longstanding challenges, from early-stage powder characterisation and formulation development, to predictive scale-up and production support.

The combined KORSCH-MEDELPHARM R&D equipment lineup includes:

XP 1: Robust single-punch tablet press with small batch capabilities.

STYL’One Nano: Benchtop compaction simulator with integrated analytical software, for single layer formulation development.

STYL’One Evo: Advanced compaction simulator with integrated analytical software and multi-layer capability, allowing R&D at production speed.

XL 100: Small-scale rotary press for product development and clinical batch production.

Covering the full spectrum of tableting technology from single-layer to five-layer as well as core coating capabilities, the new R&D product equipment portfolio serves as a versatile complement to KORSCH’s multi-layer production machinery. The STYL’One Evo offers the ability to simulate all high-speed production presses to predict product performance with minimal material quantities.

The combined R&D product line offers the latest in high-containment technology, with fully integrated dry containment (DryCon) and wash-in-place containment (WipCon) solutions across the full range of OEB 3, OEB 4, and OEB 5 applications.

Like the MEDELPHARM Science Lab in Lyon, France, the KORSCH Innovation Centers in Berlin, Boston, and Hyderabad have installed the STYL’One Evo and STYL’One Nano compaction simulators for demonstration, testing, and product trials with predictive results. The Science Lab in Lyon and the KORSCH Innovation Center in Berlin also offer contract development services including formulation optimisation, powder analysis, and material characterisation.

“The incredible acceleration provided by the commercial and support network from KORSCH, has proven that we made the right choice in trusting our products and brand globally to KORSCH back in 2021,” said Ingrid Coyle, co-founder and director for business development of MEDELPHARM.

Bruno Villa, co-founder and general manager of MEDELPHARM commended: “Our team has always tackled challenges with innovative technologies, and we are excited to join forces with KORSCH to drive the future of R&D tableting compression equipment.”

“The advanced compaction simulators from MEDELPHARM are a perfect complement to the KORSCH R&D product line, and we are very pleased to welcome a very talented MEDELPHARM team to the KORSCH family. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise and experience to deliver novel and market leading technology at the development scale,” said Stephan Mies, CEO of KORSCH.