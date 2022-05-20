Life Science Group completes move to bigger facilities in Bedfordshire

Life Science Group (LSG) has recently completed a move to new, larger facilities in Sandy, Bedfordshire. The facilities will offer expanded manufacturing capabilities available in new cleanroom suites equipped to GMP standards.

LSG managing director, Jenny Murray, said: "We are delighted to be moving to our new facility. The additional manufacturing space this offers, together with enlarged laboratory facilities, will enable the company to continue to grow and provide tailored solutions to our customers.

"This new facility will increase our manufacturing capacity and offers bespoke manufacturing in Grade C and D cleanrooms, together with our standard ISO Class 3/5 cleanroom suites. The increased frozen and chilled storage facilities will also benefit our customers requiring us to provide logistics services.”

The new facility will also offer training workshops to students who require vocational cleanroom training to enhance their course content. The company is working closely with a number of universities in the locality to tailor these services.

Life Science Group is formed of three divisions providing custom biological products and exceptional customer services to pharma, biotech, CRO and universities worldwide.

Antibody Production Service (APS) provides contract generation of de novo monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies with supporting services.

Life Science Production (LSP) provides contract manufacture of cell culture sera, media, buffers and reagents. LSP also offers a large range of off-the-shelf cell culture sera, including foetal bovine serum and Human AB serum, media, buffers, and other reagents.

Diagnostic Kit Services (DKS) offers aseptic product fill and kit design and packaging services.