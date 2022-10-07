Life science specialist Symbiosis IP acquired by Adamson Jones

Adamson Jones, part of Gateley, the legal and professional services group, has acquired the life sciences specialist, Symbiosis IP Limited to the enhance patent and trademark services offered by Adamson Jones.

Key highlights:

Founded in 2008 by directors Julie Myint and Rob Docherty, Symbiosis is a chartered patent attorney firm specialising in IP services for the life sciences industry.

Alongside Adamson Jones, the acquisition of Symbiosis enhances the development of complementary business services with an IP and brands focus. Gateley aims to build an industry relevant patent and trademark attorney offering via a mix of acquisitive and organic growth, and by adding new patent specialisms and geographical areas.

Symbiosis has offices in Evesham as well as Cardiff, York, and Sheffield. These are geographically aligned to several UK universities that lead in the industry fields in which they specialise. The team has a track record of supporting innovation coming out of those university incubators and has been involved with early-stage university IP transfers, as well as advising large multinational pharma and biotech groups.

Simon Cooper, director of Adamson Jones, said: “Symbiosis enhances the IP and patent services offered by Adamson Jones’ core offering in medical devices, engineering, electronics, and software. We are very much looking forward to working together and drawing on each other’s strengths and expertise to develop this important area of work for Gateley.”

Julie Myint, director at Symbiosis IP, added: “The staff at Symbiosis are delighted to announce they have joined legal and professional services group, Gateley. This is a very positive strategic move to enable us to grow with the support of Gateley which includes Adamson Jones, a firm of Patent and trademark attorneys with expertise in fields that complements our work in the Life Sciences. With our new colleagues we plan to increase our organic growth whilst continuing to provide our clients with a highly professional and cost-competitive specialised service.”

Rod Waldie, chief executive officer of Gateley, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Symbiosis to the Group. This strategic acquisition will extend the reach of our offering in IP, patents and trademark work across our consultancy and legal services teams that operate in this field and where we believe there is potential for further development.”