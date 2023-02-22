Lonza completes expansion of conjugation facility in Switzerland

Lonza, a partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, announced that the planned expansion of its bioconjugation facility in Visp (CH) is complete. The expansion includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure.

Key highlights:

Lonza's expansion adds development and manufacturing capacity for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates and antibody-drug conjugates.

for pre-clinical, clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates and antibody-drug conjugates. The Visp (CH) investment includes two manufacturing suites and supporting infrastructure, supporting companies entering clinical development .

. Additional manufacturing suites complement recent investments in Visp across small molecules and biologics development and manufacturing, including drug product.

It will support an extended customer portfolio, including companies entering clinical development. The investment enhances Lonza’s capabilities and flexibility to support both clinical and commercial supply and will play a key role in meeting the growing market demand for bioconjugates.

The new suites complement Lonza’s recent investments and asset extensions in Visp in mammalian capacity, microbial development, drug product development and manufacturing, and HPAPI payload-linker manufacturing capacity. These continued investments into the Visp site provide a flexible solution for customers of all sizes at a single location. They are designed to help customers navigate the risks of a complex bioconjugation supply chain.

In addition to the two new manufacturing suites, the expansion also includes an increase in process and analytical development and quality control capacity to support future portfolio growth.

Stefan Egli, vice president, head of bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: “The opening of the new bioconjugate manufacturing suites in Visp reflects our dedication to continuously improving our offering and expertise in line with anticipated market and customer needs. Combined with our offerings across drug substance and drug product manufacturing in small molecules and biologics, our bioconjugation services can support projects from early phase through to late-stage and commercial programs.”

As a CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza offers customers a fully integrated solution, including the different technologies required to deliver safe and reliable bioconjugate products.