Medidata and Thermo Fisher to Collaborate

× Expand Shutterstock

Medidata has renewed its relationship with the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The agreement features the Medidata Platform, as well as Medidata Adjudicate and additional Medidata Rave product offerings that support the PPD clinical research business in advancing its customers’ drug development programs.

A key element of this relationship is the evolution of PPD TrueCast, a business solutionpowered by Medidata AI that shortens study timelines by combining patient recruitment and site performance data to deliver powerful predictive models and advanced analytics.

“Over the past 15 years, we have built a valued connection with the PPD clinical research business to enhance visibility and decision-making during clinical trials,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president and head of global sales, Medidata. “We look forward to working together to complete studies faster, boost drug development productivity, and ultimately bring life-changing treatments to patients sooner.”

Medidata has collaborated with the PPD clinical research business since 2009 on more than 1,000 clinical studies for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies across a broad range of therapeutic areas from oncology to vaccines.