MediMab Biotherapeutics Opens Bespoke Laboratory Facilities

MediMab Biotherapeutics has opened a new state-of-the-art facility, developed by Kadans Science Partner, at Sovereign House, Abingdon Science Park, UK. The purpose-built building, including state-of-the-art CL2 wet labs, will support the company’s growth and accelerated development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. They are moving from The BioEscalator in Oxford where they have previously operated from.

MediMab Biotherapeutics’ discovery platform uses advances in systems biology combined with sophisticated immunological solutions to identify significantly improved first-in-class immuno-oncology drugs that can actively target a range of advanced and solid tumours. The company was founded in 2020 by Dr Ji Eun Lee with the goal to develop MediMabBio's cooperative research with the Oxford University Hospital for research on the development of new immuno-oncology drugs, alongside strengthening the network with local biopharmaceutical companies. The company has developed pipelines of highly promising novel drugs that aim to overcome the current limitations of cancer immunotherapy.

Abingdon Science Park is a leading life-science research park spanning over 500,000 sq ft, and home to companies such as Genefirst, Sherlock Biosciences, Akamis Bio, Penlon, Scilogica and Oxdevice. MediMab Biotherapeutics will accompany Helix Geospace who moved to Sovereign House in January 2024.

Kadans Science Partner has recently completed on Barton House at Abingdon Science Park. The building totals c.25,000 sq.ft of laboratory space and houses an onsite café that can be used by all of the park occupiers. There is now a shuttle bus service between Didcot Parkway to Abingdon Science Park that is available to all Kadans Science Partner occupiers.

Dr Ji Eun Lee, CEO MediMab Biotherapeutics, said: “The new state-of-the-art facilities delivered by Kadans Science Partner will help MediMab Biotherapeutics to transform the cancer treatment landscape through groundbreaking developments of protein therapeutics, including therapeutic antibodies and fusion proteins. Kadans has provided us with the very best environment to work, and we are proud to be within one of the UK’s most prestigious science parks.”

Katie Nelson, Head of Leasing UK & Ireland, Kadans Science Partner, said: “We are delighted to add another internationally based company to our newly refurbished Sovereign House where MediMab Biotherapeutics will join our collective of great scientific businesses at Abingdon Science Park, Oxford. It has been a pleasure to work closely with MediMab to provide them with a bespoke laboratory solution that aligns with their future business plan. We wish them every success with their new move and are proud to welcome them to our UK ecosystem”.