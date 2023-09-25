MGS Breaks Ground on New Innovation and Technology Centre

× Expand Shutterstock

MGS recently broke ground on a new state-of-the-art Innovation Centre on the company’s Germantown, Wisconsin campus. The expansion, which brings an additional 120,000-square-feet to MGS’ headquarters, represents the company’s ongoing investments in growth and expansion to meet customer needs in Pharma, Diagnostics and MedTech.

The MGS Innovation Centre, which is expected to be open to customers by the end of 2024, will feature collaborative workspaces dedicated to ideation and product development, tooling development, automation, and part and process validation. Also on-site will be Class 7 and 8 cleanroom space for part and process validation without disruption to production environments. An on-site dedicated Quality Lab with enhanced tactile-, optical- and CT-measuring capabilities will ensure optical, dimensional and functional product quality throughout the product development process.

“The MGS Innovation Centre represents an important milestone in our ongoing investment in supporting our growing customer base with end-to-end solutions from product development through delivery,” said Paul Manley, CEO. “We look forward to bringing our early product development solutions together within our Wisconsin campus to help our customers bridge the gap between imagination and realisation,” continued Manley. “Together, we will uncover solutions to drive innovations that improve lives.”

The Innovation Centre also consolidates MGS’ existing Germantown Global Automation Centre and Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin Sampling Facility onto a single campus, integrating them with MGS’ newly acquired product development and design capabilities. Customers will be able to access all aspects of early product development on a single campus for greater access and efficiency.

MGS is partnering with Nashotah, Wis.-based MSI General for the construction.