Micregen’s Secretomix Platform Wins Innovation of the Year at the 2023 UK Pharma Awards

Micregen, a pioneering biotech company committed to increasing health span and prolonging the period of high-quality active life, is proud to announce that at the 2023 UK Pharma Industry Awards its Secretomix Platform has won Innovation of the Year.

The Secretomix Platform represents a potential paradigm shift in regenerative medicine. It is designed to create various stem cell secretome formulations for different medical conditions associated with degeneration.

The 2023 UK Pharma Industry Awards celebrates the most original and innovative individuals and companies demonstrating excellence in the UK pharma industry. Innovation of the Year is reserved for a unique product, process, or technology.

Winning Innovation of the Year adds to Micregen’s reputation for being a Biotech company at the cutting edge of stem cell-related therapeutics as the company progresses with its purpose of increasing healthy life span.

Commenting on this remarkable feat, Executive Chairman and Co-founder at Micregen, Barry Sharples, said: "Peer-reviewed recognition in the field of longevity can only help build the life science industry's interest in regenerative medicine and healthy ageing. I am delighted that having finally come out of stealth mode, Micregen's Secretomix Platform wins Innovation of the Year. Our gratitude goes to our dedicated team, advisors, collaborators, and supporters, whose outstanding contributions have made this possible."