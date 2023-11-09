Molex Expands European Manufacturing Footprint In Poland

Molex have announced a major expansion of its global manufacturing footprint with the opening of a new campus in Katowice, Poland. The facility’s initial 23,000 square-meter manufacturing space will serve as a strategic central location to help facilitate timely delivery of advanced medical devices for Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, as well as electric vehicle and electrification solutions for Molex customers. Future expansion of up to 85,000 square meters is built into Molex’s ambitious growth plans for the facility, further increasing Molex’s presence in Poland, adding to existing sites in Rokitki and Sulęcin.

“The Katowice campus will expand our European footprint, providing our pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medtech customers with new capabilities and the expert support they need to bring innovative new products to market,” said Paul Chaffin, Phillips-Medisize SVP and president of Molex Medical and Pharma Solutions. “This ultimately allows us to further our vision of enabling patients all over the world to live healthier, more productive lives. We look forward to becoming an active part of the local community, as we work together to create significant value for our customers, our new team members and ultimately patients.”

Molex has so far invested $110 million in these world-class facilities that will initially support Phillips-Medisize with production of pharmaceutical, medical and diagnostic devices. The site will have state-of-the-art capabilities, including advanced medical device assembly, packaging, drug handling and injection moulding. Additionally, the campus will manufacture interconnect battery solutions for electric vehicles and high-power busbar solutions for Molex’s electrification business.

Katowice will complement Phillips-Medisize’s existing operations at six European manufacturing sites in Donegal and Sligo, Ireland; Struer, Denmark; Trhove Sviny, Czech Republic; and two locations in Kontiolahti, Finland.

The campus will be the first site for both Molex and Phillips-Medisize to hold a LEED Gold certification. ISO 13485 certification is pending construction completion, with additional certifications and registrations to follow, offering more localised value to those customers who require this exacting manufacturing quality.