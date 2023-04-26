× Expand MolGen Acquires Synchron Instrumenten BV to Expand its Automation Portfolio

MolGen has acquired Dutch automation company, Synchron Instrumenten BV, to expand its existing portfolio of high-end automation solutions for DNA/RNA purification, library preparation, and NGS setup. MolGen plans to use Synchron's custom liquid handling platforms and rapid prototyping capabilities to further expand its automation portfolio.

According to Niels Kruize, CEO of MolGen, this acquisition will enable MolGen to more efficiently build automation solutions and support its reagent business, enabling customers globally to meet challenges in terms of increasing demand for sample throughput and cost efficiency.

MolGen and Synchron have co-developed several automated solutions, including a platform for ultra high throughput DNA/RNA purification, called the DNA Factory. The system provides serial automation that enables laboratories to scale up DNA/RNA purification, PCR setup, and library preparation for NGS applications.

Derk Wilten, Managing Director of Synchron, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating that combining the hard- and software solutions of Synchron with MolGen's reagents will enable them to offer novel solutions and entire workflows that are in strong demand in high throughput genomics labs. Synchron will be enabled to grow and reach more customers globally through MolGen's commercial, application, and service team.