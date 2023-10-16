Navin Fluorine International launches Navin Molecular

× Expand Shutterstock

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, part of the Padmanabh Mafatlal Group, has unveiled the new identity for its contract development and manufacturing division, Navin Molecular. The future-thinking brand is designed to meet the emerging need for reliable, fast, and cost-effective custom synthesis and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and speciality chemicals industries.

The new brand is being launched to showcase the broad platform that Navin Molecular can offer and will focus on two key value propositions. Firstly, to allow customers to build a geographically diverse supply chain that operates to internationally recognised standards for quality, safety and the environment. And secondly, to provide world-class facilities and strong expertise across the full range of complex chemistries that are required to manufacture advanced intermediates, including a range of extremely hazardous and challenging chemistries.

The rebranding is a key part of a customer-focused initiative to realign Navin Molecular’s diverse expertise under three core offerings: custom synthesis, contract manufacturing, and process and analytical development. The new identity emphasises its broad experience in classical small-molecule chemical development and contract synthesis whilst maintaining a link to the heritage and expertise in fluorination of the parent company.

Rajendra Kumar Sahu, Chief Executive of Navin Molecular said: “Since 2010 our CDMO division has been providing chemistry services which encompass a wide range of technologies. And, whilst direct fluorination and other hazardous chemistries remain core competencies, we’ve been working hard to integrate the full range of our expertise into the portfolio. The creation of the Navin Molecular brand is really the culmination of this work and, now that the rebrand is complete, we are very excited to share the details with our customers as we work towards being the partner of choice for the global pharmaceutical and speciality chemicals industry.”

With its world-class facilities and over 350 highly experienced employees, Navin Molecular boasts extensive expertise in the process development and manufacturing of a range of complex targets. The business is supported by a global commercial and technical team, ensuring customers in both Europe and the US have direct contacts in their own time zones.

Building on its many years of experience as part of the NFIL group, Navin Molecular is committed to using its strong expertise across a range of hazardous and challenging chemistries to ensure customers can bring their new products to market in a timely and cost-efficient manner.