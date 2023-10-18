New Research Networks Tackling Anti-Microbial Resistance Offered £3m

× Expand Shutterstock

Researchers, policy-makers and business leaders from across the research and innovation community are invited to help tackle one of humanity’s biggest threats, anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Funding will help establish cross-disciplinary research networks to develop new approaches to tackling AMR.

Networks will take a comprehensive approach, including culture, economics, behaviour, biomedical and physical sciences, design and engineering, environmental sciences and more.

Part of UKRI’s Tackling Infections strategic theme.

Researchers, policy-makers and business leaders can all play a part from across the research and innovation community, including:

Social sciences and humanities.

Biotechnology.

Agriculture and food.

Tech and design.

Environment and engineering.

Dr Colin Miles, Head of Strategy, Advanced Manufacturing and Clean Growth, said: “Tackling the creeping pandemic of anti-microbial resistance – increasing resistance to antibiotics – is a large, complex problem, with terrible long-term consequences if left unaddressed. Ten million people each year are expected to lose their lives to it by 2050. And we know that it can’t be tackled by solely developing more antibiotics.

“Instead, we need researchers from across disciplines to come together and look at all aspects of the problem – from human behaviour and how we grow crops and rear animals for consumption to how we manage the environment or use technology, clinical management strategies or challenge established cultural norms.”

Overall, UKRI will award up to £10m in new funding, in two stages. This initial stage will allow groups of UK researchers to apply for a share of £3m to set up transdisciplinary networks to, for example:

Develop new methods, technologies or common frameworks for data collection and analysis, including for example, rapid pathogen sequencing and antimicrobial usage.

Work to improve data collection and standardisation across disciplines.

Look at the impact of climate change on AMR.

Develop and evaluate broad, evidence-based interventions, like social, cultural and economic strategies or engineering/tech solutions, that go beyond pharmaceutical and chemical fixes.

Look at AMR in crop production and animals, including impacts on other reservoirs of resistance and on food security.

Tackling Infections is one of UKRI’s five strategic themes and these projects are just three of a number of investments in ways to investigate and better manage future infectious disease threats.

For more information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, check out UKRI’s funding opportunity.